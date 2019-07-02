Domestic incident leads to Advance man’s death

The findings of an autopsy Monday morning found an Advance man died of a gunshot wound allegedly fired by his brother-in-law during a domestic disturbance he was attempting to stop. Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Friday night about a gunshot. 27-year-old Tristan Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. 32-year-old Melvin Anderson is a person of interest. Anderson was beating his wife and preventing her from leaving the residence when Davis came to stop him. Anderson allegedly shot Davis and then fled on foot. Anderson is now in custody.