Jackson Homecomers won’t change Saturday hours this year

Contrary to recent news reports and social media postings, organizers of this month’s Jackson Homecomers will not be adding additional hours on the final day of the festival. Homecomers is scheduled for July 23 through 27, in uptown Jackson. Sponsored by Jackson American Legion Post 158, Homecomers is the legion’s biggest fundraiser. The annual festival is scheduled to operate from about 5 until 10:30 or 11 p.m. each day. The Homecomers committee said it is too late to add additional hours to this year’s event, but they will look into changes for next year.