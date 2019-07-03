8 vehicle crash, 3 dead Update

Illinois troopers responded to investigate an eight vehicle crash on Sunday. Thirteen people were involved, three were fatalities, six transported to area hospitals due to injury and four indicated no injury. Seven of the vehicles were stopped in traffic on I-24 Westbound near mile post 37. A 2007 Volvo Semi-Trailer driven by 57-year-old Rickey Warren failed to reduce speed and struck the line of vehicles resulting in a chain reaction crash. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Lisa D. Earnest of Vandalia, IL., 71-year-old James F. Donnelly and 75-year-old Marilyn J. Donnelly of Bellevue, NE.