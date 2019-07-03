Barges break loose and get sucked through breached Len Small Levee

Alexander County highway engineer Jeff Denny says several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee. He was notified of the incident and received word from Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative that the area had lost power. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is sending out a representative along with a drone to find the barges. Denny says two barges were sucked into the breached levee last week. Loose barges are a hazard to river traffic, but if they went through the levee breach, they could also pose a threat to infrastructures like buildings, power lines, and irrigation systems. One of the barges was found on a resident’s property.