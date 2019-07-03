ISP July 4th Efforts

Illinois State Police would like to remind you that personnel are ramping up enforcement efforts this July 4th holiday. These efforts are meant to ensure travelers in Illinois arrive at their destinations safely during these Independence Day celebrations. They will be watching for speeding, driving under the influence, seat belt violations, and distracted driving. These violations are considered the most deadly because the causes of most fatal crashes can be narrowed down to one of these violations. They encourage you to make this a happy and memorable July 4th Holiday by safely reaching your destinations.