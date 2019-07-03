Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a felony battery complaint, incensed that his girlfriend “bought the wrong food from McDonald’s,” a Florida Man yesterday struck the woman “with sweet and sour sauce packets in the head and face area.”

Cops say that Jesus Oscar Ferrer Jr. attacked the woman–with whom he has a child–in the couple’s room at a motel in suburban Tampa. The victim told police that Ferrer “became angry” and began arguing with her over the “wrong food” being purchased at McDonald’s.

During the Sunday afternoon dispute, 30-year-old Ferrer allegedly began pelting the woman with plastic containers of McDonald’s “Sweet ‘n Sour” dipping sauce. Ferrer fled the motel, but was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pasco County jail on a felony battery charge.