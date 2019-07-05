Time to vote: People’s Choice Awards underway

The Southeast Missourian’s 13th annual People’s Choice Awards is underway, and its goal is to “highlight of the best aspects of the business community in Cape County.” More than 5,000 ballots were cast during last year’s contest, featuring more than 90 business categories. The top three finalists in each category will be recognized in print and online August 25. The business with the most votes will be named The People’s Choice in that category. Businesses eligible to be finalists must be located in Cape Girardeau County. Voting continues through July 13 online at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2019 and through July 12 for print ballots.