Trading Post – July 6
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick – 15 cents apiece
Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Air compressor – w/Honda engine – $500 – ph #: 573-208-3002
————-
Drills
Drill bit set
Skil saw – ph #: 204-3914
————-
Faux-leather couch – FREE
Guitar hard case – $30 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————-
Roll-away bed – $25
10 ft. step ladder – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————-
19 hp Kohler lawn mower engine – $120 – ph #: 573-258-3540
————-
Buying: guns & firearms – ph #: 573-450-7753
————-
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Various drum hardware
Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Dog transfer cage – $20
2 rear-tine tillers – ph #: 573-837-9005
————-
Registered Alaskan Malamute female puppies
Buying: vintage pocket watches
Looking for info on Confederate bills – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
‘98 Ford F150 pickup – 4wd – $3,850 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————-
Local land documents & photos – ph #: 573-450-5401