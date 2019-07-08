Jackson debris cleanup wrapping up

Storm debris cleanup in Jackson will wrap up in the coming week. City officials say most of the trees and limbs downed by the severe storm June 21 have now been removed from yards and streets throughout the city. Jackson’s director of administrative services, Rodney Bollinger, said city workers will collect storm debris through July 12. Starting on July 15, the city’s yard waste collection program will revert to its normal bimonthly schedule. You can bring storm debris to the yard waste pits at the Recycling Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, including this weekend. You must show either a driver’s license or a Jackson utility bill to verify the debris is from a location within the Jackson city limits.