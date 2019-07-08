Randolph/Perry County car accident

There was a two vehicle crash Friday Afternoon, involving a 1999 blue Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2015 red Peterbilt Semi Trailer. The Mercury was traveling southbound on Randolph/Perry County Line road at Mary’s Creek road in Randolph County. The semi was traveling northbound on Randolph/Perry County Line Road. The Mercury swerved off the roadway onto the right shoulder and then back across into the northbound lane of Randolph/Perry County Line Road. The semi drove onto the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid the Mercury but was unsuccessful and the Mercury hit the semi. The driver of the Mercury was 59-year-old Jerry L. Mcdaniels and has major non-life threating injuries. The driver of the semi was 45-year-old William J. Chaffin and he did not have any injuries. Charges are pending for this accident.