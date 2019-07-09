Cape County Park Lake filling up; trail delayed

An abundance of rain over the past two months has helped refill the lake in Cape County Park South, which was drained last summer as part of a cooperative project between Cape Girardeau County and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The rain has also delayed work on a planned concrete walking path on the east side of the lake. The concrete sidewalk will extend from the parking area on the north end of the lake to the lake levee on the lake’s south side. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the lake will eventually be stocked with several varieties of fish, including bass, bluegill, red ear sunfish and channel catfish.