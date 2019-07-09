Fill the Bus Drive results

Helping those affected by rising water in Alexander County has taken on an additional challenge in recent weeks; maintaining supplies of water and hydration fluids for volunteers who are sandbagging in the area. On July 1, Medical Reserve Corp (MRC) Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department, Bobi Cavins, reported that due to the increased number of volunteers now sandbagging in the area, resources are being depleted faster than they can be restocked. Southern Seven held a Flood the Bus event on Friday. Over 400 cases of water and sports drinks, along with various cleaning supplies and $120, were donated. Pepsi Mid-America in Marion, IL donated 1600 bottles of water and Koerner Distributing has arranged a donation for delivery in the near future. Southern Seven Health Department reported that five MRC volunteers and 15 youth volunteers helped deliver the supplies to the Sandbagging Operation Center in McClure. Southern Seven Health Department asks that anyone interested in volunteering, please call 618-634-2297 for more information.