Hundreds of veterans on waiting list to get into MO veterans home

The Missouri Veterans Commission has about 400 people on its waiting list for veterans wanting a bed at one of the state’s seven veterans’ homes. Executive Director Grace Link says when she first took over the position about 18 months ago, roughly 1,800 people were on the waiting list. The commission has been contacting veterans on the list to ensure they require 24-hour care.

If a bed is not available at one of Missouri’s veterans’ home, Link says the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has many contracts with local nursing homes and home health care companies.