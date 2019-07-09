MSHP Reports 12 Traffic Fatalities, Zero Boating Fatalities, & Three Drownings Over July Fourth Holiday Counting Period

Missouri State Troopers worked 376 traffic crashes, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. Troopers also made 160 DWI arrests and 110 drug arrests over the holiday weekend. Troopers also worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made 12 BWI arrests and 28 drug arrests. There were three drownings over the holiday weekend. Two people died in traffic crashes on Friday, July 5. Six people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, July 6. Four people died on Sunday, July 7. One drowning happened on Friday, July 5 and 2 more happened on Sunday, July 7. The Saturday deaths include 69-year-old Leslie W. Bullow, whose accident happened in Dunklin County, and 11-year-old Van Stephenson, whose accident happened in Perry County.