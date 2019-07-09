River falls below 40 feet; Ill. highways still weeks away from reopening

The Mississippi River flood stage at Cape Girardeau fell below 40 feet yesterday, marking the first time since May 3 the river has been in the “30-something” range. Yesterday afternoon, the gauge reading was 39.8 feet, still 8 feet above flood stage. The latest forecast by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calls for the river at Cape Girardeau to remain above the 32-foot flood stage until July 24. By that time, the river will have been above flood stage for a record 133 consecutive days. That will surpass the previous record of 125 days set in 1993. Pumps continue to siphon more than 100,000 gallons of seep water from flooded fields every minute in Alexander County. Routes 146 and 3 are still closed due to a foot of water on the roadways. IDOT expects closures to last for several more weeks.