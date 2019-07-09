Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man was arrested yesterday after a cop found a mason jar containing marijuana inside a “black Bob Marley backpack” in the suspect’s vehicle. An arrest affidavit does not indicate what else 23-year-old Samuel Antwoine Bryant should have been carrying inside his Marley backpack.

Bryant was pulled over around 1:20 p.m. while driving in St. Petersburg after a sheriff’s deputy determined that his car’s registration was expired and that the auto had a broken brake light. Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Damarcus Flournoy reported, he detected the smell of pot, prompting a search of Bryant’s ride.

The cop discovered “a black Bob Marley backpack” containing a “mason jar with 2 zip lock bags containing a green leafy substance.” Bryant was arrested after a field test on the 42 grams of green substance tested positive for marijuana. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, a felony.