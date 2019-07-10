Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on the regular summer schedule at 7 am today. Based on river levels on Tuesday, Captain Jeremy Newsom is confident the ferry will be able to resume operation this morning. Newsom says the crew spent some of the down time working on maintenance items. For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com. You can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.