Governor Parson Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Fills County Office Vacancies

Governor Parson announced six appointments to various boards, commissions, and county office vacancies yesterday. Among the six appointments were Jessica Stevens of Fredericktown and Dennis Vinson of Cape Girardeau. Stevens was appointed as the Madison County Treasurer. She has been serving as Deputy County Treasurer since February 2019, and prior to that she has been serving a Deputy County Clerk since June 2007. Vinson was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. He is the President and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper, LLC in Jackson and the Board Chair for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.