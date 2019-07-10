Hawley to YouTube: “Stop recommending videos of kids to pedophiles”

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says YouTube refuses to stop automatically recommending footage of kids to pedophiles. He wants to require such companies to change their algorithms for videos of children or face fines and prison time. During Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Hawley says YouTube is prioritizing ad revenue over children’s safety.

YouTube says it has strongly enforced its policies on children’s content and removed more than 800,000 videos in the first quarter of 2019 for violating those policies.