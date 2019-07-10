ISP investigates death in Grantsburg

A Grantsburg man was allegedly shot and killed by his dad on Monday. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 43-year-old Brandon F. Bullock. The ISP and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rural Grantsburg address for a death investigation. 75 year old Henry W. Bullock, reported that his son, Brandon, had entered Henry’s residence and an altercation ensued causing him to shoot his son. An autopsy is scheduled for today at 10:00 A.M. No additional information regarding this investigation will be released at this time.