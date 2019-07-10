‘Lyndon’s Law’ Signed by Governor Parson

Missouri highway and utility workers, and emergency responders will be safer as a result of legislation signed into law yesterday by Governor Mike Parson. House Bill 499, known as Lyndon’s Law,” authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone. The bill is named after 30-year-old Lyndon Ebker, who was an employee of MoDOT when he was struck and killed in a Franklin County work zone by an inattentive motorist in 2016.