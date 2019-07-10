Wednesday, July 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man who was found in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop also had a baby alligator bound with tape in his passenger seat. Deputies pulled over Anthony Richardson in Zolfo Springs last Thursday. Investigators said they searched Richardson and found narcotics on his person.

Before deputies could search the car, Richardson told them he had a live alligator in his front seat. Officers located the baby alligator inside a black bag with its mouth taped shut. Richardson told deputies he didn’t have an alligator trapping or hunting license.

He claimed a friend gave him the gator, and he planned on releasing the reptile into the river. Richardson was arrested on multiple drug charges and illegally possessing or capturing an alligator.