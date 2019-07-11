Justice center in Jackson moves ahead on schedule; exterior walls going up

Spring 2020 is still the projected completion date for the justice center in uptown Jackson. About half of the exterior walls have gone up and so far, the $18.4 million project has gone almost entirely according to plan. The only thing that set back construction was the discovery of an underground cave during the initial phase of foundation work. The cave had to be cased and the piers ended up having to be drilled much deeper than anticipated. After that, the project has gone smoothly and now the structural steel work and foundation are in place.