Auditor Galloway asks Governor to take immediate action

State Auditor Nicole Galloway asked the Governor to take action to help thousands of Missourians who are still waiting for their tax refunds. Galloway referenced recent media reports in which the Department of Revenue stated more than 70,000 Missourians are waiting on their refunds. More than 1,000 of those individuals have contacted her office asking for help in getting answers about their delayed refunds. She has conducted audits on the timeliness of tax refunds. Her office has sent several letters to the acting Director of the Department of Revenue about the situation. Copies of the letters were also delivered to the Governor’s Office. Galloway’s office will continue to work on behalf of citizens to process their complaints and get answers. Taxpayers whose tax refunds have been delayed can contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov. The letter to the Governor can be found here.