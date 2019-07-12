FEMA awards funds to county for food, shelter after flooding

A grant amounting to just more than $27,000 has been awarded to Cape Girardeau County by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. A news release from the United Way stated local representatives of United Way, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, American Red Cross and others will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in this area. The selection of Cape Girardeau County to receive the $27,140 award was made by a board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency consisting of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.