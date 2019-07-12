Guilty verdict returned for firearm charges against Cape Girardeau man

A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. On May 26, 2018 Cape Girardeau police officers observed a car traveling west from the Mississippi River bridge at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Within in a short amount of time, the driver lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to make a turn at a high rate of speed and hit another parked car. The driver exited his car and officers immediately recognized him as 35-year-old Barrett Swan. Swan fled on foot and officers found him hiding in bushes. Swan had a handgun inside the car. On August 1 of that year, a Florissant police officer pulled over a car that had Swan as a passenger. He had a warrant for his arrest and the officer asked him to step out of the car. The officer observed a black handgun in Swan’s seat. Swan has had several prior convictions. Swan will face a punishment of at least 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing has been set for October 15, 2019.