Oran celebrates 150th with two-day celebration

Oran turns 150 years old July 16. The town is hosting a two-day celebration with food, games, tours and a full entertainment lineup at Tilles Memorial City Park on July 19 and 20. To kick things off, a non-denominational community prayer service is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oran High School gym. The two-day schedule is not yet finalized, but it’s 90% planned out. There’s still time for craft or food vendors to register. A diaper booth, cooling stations and a corn-hole tournament will be available. Those attending are invited to dress in historic-period clothing. Read more at the Southeast Missourian.