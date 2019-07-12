PSC sets intervention deadline in Ameren Missouri electric rate case

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company Ameren Missouri. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 22 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff. On July 3, 2019, Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to decrease annual electric revenues by approximately $800,000.