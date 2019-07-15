Blunt wants funding extended for MO mental health pilot program
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt wants Congress to extend funding for an eight-state pilot program, which includes Missouri, that’s meant to boost access to community mental health care. Blunt says the extension is the financially responsible thing to do because Missourians would get treatment faster and closer to home.
Blunt says the goal of the program is to keep the federal government from taking on the country’s mental health care costs.