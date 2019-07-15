In an effort to improve safety and traffic flow, MoDOT plans to replace the I-55 bridges over Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and convert the existing interchange into a diverging diamond interchange. Diverging diamond interchanges work well in areas of heavy traffic. This design allows you to make left turns without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. It will also improve traffic slow onto and off of the interstate ramps. Construction on the $10 million project is scheduled to start this summer and end in spring 2021.