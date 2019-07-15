Monday, July 15th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a criminal complaint, after her boyfriend said he was too tired to have sex, a Florida Woman allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed him multiple times on the arm and shoulder.

The confrontation between 37-year-old Jennifer Lee Chapman and her live-in boyfriend occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Friday in the couple’s apartment in Dunedin, a Tampa suburb. A sheriff’s deputy reported that Chapman and the 36-year-old victim “got into a verbal argument over defendant wanting to have sex and the victim did not because he was too tired.”

After Chapman grabbed a knife and cut her arm, the couple began grappling on the kitchen floor. When they briefly separated, Chapman allegedly “cut victim’s left arm and shoulder area multiple times.” Chapman was arrested and booked into the county jail after being charged with aggravated battery, a felony.