Waterlogged East Cape bracing for remnants of Tropical Depression Barry

A National Weather Service alert says the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from this morning through tomorrow evening. The alert said rainfall amounts are forecast to vary from 3 to 5 inches across the area with the possibility of isolated higher amounts. Illinois National Guard Captain Nathanael Love said the Guard has been trying to build the perimeter wall, located around most of the community, to be three sandbags or 18-inches above the water level. The forecast rain should not push water levels any higher than they have been earlier in the week. Love said there is concern about severe wind creating waves that could knock over sections of the sandbag wall. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.