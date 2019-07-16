Flood of 2019 sets record for duration

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has set a record. Today marks the 126th consecutive day the river has exceeded flood stage, breaking the previous mark of 125 days set in 1993. The district includes Cape Girardeau and much of Southern Illinois where seep water from the swollen river has filtered under and through the Alexander County levee system flooding thousands of acres. The river gauge at Cape Girardeau hovered at just above 37 feet yesterday afternoon, about 5 feet above flood stage. It is expected to fall below 37 feet this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, predicts the river will slowly drop to about 32 feet in another two weeks.