Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Police allege that a man left two children–one of whom suffers from brain damage and is severely autistic–home alone early Friday while he spent four hours at a Florida strip club.

48-year-old Kalvin Dywane Guice has been charged with a pair of felony child neglect counts in connection with his late-night excursion to the 4 Play Gentlemen’s Club in St. Petersburg, which is about nine miles from the residence where he was supposed to be supervising the children.

A criminal complaint does not reveal Guice’s relationship with the minors, whose mother was in Georgia attending her mother’s funeral. Guice, cops say, “was left to care for the children during this time.”

According to investigators, Guice admitted leaving the children home alone while he was at the strip club, where he consumed four or five Jack and Cokes. Guice was released from the Pinellas County jail after posting $5,000 bond. A judge has ordered him to have no contact with the two children.

