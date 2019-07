As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars. Pictures of Miller City Road show the street crumbling and covered in debris with pavement chipping off the top. Turner says the damage is more severe due to a breach in Len Small levee in 2016. Once floodwaters recede, Turner believes other roadways will look the same.