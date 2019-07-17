Kelly welcomes new school district superintendent

Nearly 100 people turned out to meet Scott County “Kelly” School District’s new superintendent during a welcome reception Sunday in the high school gymnasium. After he was introduced by the school board president, Kevin Cogdill spoke briefly to the crowd. He officially began his duties as superintendent on July 1. He comes to the district after working 29 years in the Marissa Community Unit School District 40 in Marissa, Illinois, where he taught for five years before becoming the elementary principal. After 10 years as principal, Cogdill said the Marissa School Board called him to take over as superintendent, a position he then held for 14 years before joining the Kelly district.