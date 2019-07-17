Pavement improvements to cause delays on Dunklin County Road

Route F in Dunklin County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction through early next month as contractor crews mill and resurface the roadway. MoDOT says the section of Route F to be reduced is located from Route 412 to the Arkansas state line. Work will take place today through Thursday, August 8th from 6 am to 6 pm daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.