Job growth and low unemployment rates fuel Missouri’s workforce

The number of jobs in the state continue to rise, while the unemployment rate remains low. Over the past year, employment has grown by 28,900 jobs. Missouri sees over-the-year job gains across key industries, including Health Care and Social Assistance, Accommodation and Food Services, and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index shows that Missouri’s economic expansion is likely to continue. Missouri’s June index of 59.9 was above the mid-America average of 55.4. An index greater than 50 indicates an expanding economy. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its 2018 report on foreign direct investment in the U.S., and Missouri topped the list, ranking first in the country and receiving the largest international investment.