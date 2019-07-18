Officials look for compromise on Center Junction

Missouri Department of Transportation representatives attended the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting yesterday and discussed the latest plan for redesigning the Center Junction interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The project involves construction of a diverging diamond interchange, which would eliminate left turns onto U.S. 61. It would also include replacement of the 600-foot interstate bridges over the highway with two 200-foot spans. There was a lot of discussion on the interchange. Several people at the meeting expressed concern the money MoDOT saves by redesigning the project will be offset by business losses and reduced sales tax revenue. Others questioned if the work was necessary. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.