Church giving ‘blessing boxes’ to flood victims

Spark Church in McClure is giving ‘blessing boxes’ to locals and residents in nearby communities. Spark Church member Sarah Webb says the gesture is thanks to Fellowship Arms in Scott City, which recently gifted them with money. Those funds are being used to buy food, drinks, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to be put together as “blessing boxes.” Webb says anyone who lives in the 62957 zip code and has been impacted by flooding can come to Spark Church and pick out their own items or have a box delivered. To continue these ‘blessing boxes’, Spark Church could use small card board boxes, toilet paper, and Gatorade. The church can safely be reached by traveling on Route 3 North or call volunteer Jamie Myers at (573) 270-4680.