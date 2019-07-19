Illinois faces ‘uphill battle’ for disaster declaration for Flood of 2019

As floodwaters begin to recede in southern Illinois, Alexander County Emergency Management director Mike Turner estimates costs for fighting the flood and repairing damages in the county to be more than $5.49 million. Alexander County government alone lists damages and cleanup costs at more than $3.2 million. The figure includes the cost to the county highway department to haul gravel and other materials to battle the flood. Damages in East Cape Girardeau and McClure are projected at more than $1 million, including over $658,000 in East Cape Girardeau alone. In Cairo flood damages are estimated at more than $768,000. Damage to public utilities is estimated at nearly $26,000. Damages include city and county roads, as well as the cost of hauling off tens of thousands of sandbags. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.