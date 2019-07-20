Trading Post – July 20
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick – 15 cents apiece
Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Registered Alaskan Malamute female puppies
Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
Air compressors
Large wood burning stove
Various tools – ph #: 326-0985
Antique oak dining table
Drill & set of drill bits
Skil saw – ph #: 204-3914
‘94 Chevy Blazer – $2,200
Bowflex – $150 – ph #: 573-382-1711
Buying: used push mower – ph #: 573-450-5401
Marlin .22 rifle – w/magazine – $190
Buying: acoustic guitar – ph #: 282-2268
SAR 9mm pistol – w/holster – $300
Dell computer monitor – $35 – ph #: 573-887-3013
Bad Boy zero-turn mower – ph #: 573-547-2779
Savage 308 rifle – $400 or trade for riding mower – ph #: 573-587-1341
Tama drum set – $1,200
Drum equipment
Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543