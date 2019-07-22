Cape, Jackson schools face school-year changes, result of new state law

A new Missouri law will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, which has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar. Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first Monday in September. Under the new law, schools won’t be able to start classes earlier than 14 days before Labor Day. Both the Jackson and Cape Girardeau school districts typically start classes in mid-August. But the new law will force school districts to wait until late August to start school. In 2020, that means the school year can’t begin until August 24th. Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass said that could result in students having to take final exams after they return from Christmas break. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.