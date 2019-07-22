Dixon Optimistic About General Motors Expansion in Wentzville

Missouri’s top economic development official is optimistic about a possible $1 billion expansion at the sprawling General Motors plant in Wentzville. State Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon tells Capitol reporters that he and his staff have daily conversations with General Motors.

Legislation aimed at attracting the expansion has been signed by Governor Mike Parson. It would provide $5 million per year in tax credits over ten years to automakers that invest at least $750 million in plant upgrades. General Motor’s Wentzville plant has about 4,600 employees.