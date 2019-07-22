Donation drop-off to become stable in river community

The flood fight in Alexander County is far from over and donations are still greatly needed. Currently, The Spark Ministries has an abundance of bottled water, but volunteer coordinator James Myers said what they need the most is non-perishable food items, first aid supplies and toiletries. Route 3 between McClure and Gale still remains closed, making it harder for residents to get to grocery stores and work in Cape Girardeau. The church of 150 people plans on becoming a food bank for Alexander County. Myers said there is still some paperwork left to be done before the food bank is complete. Once complete, shelving will be added to the donation room in the church. The donation center is open at The Sparks Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3. The center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Items donated will be dispersed throughout McClure, East Cape Girardeau and Gale. Besides supplies, Myers said they will also take monetary donations.