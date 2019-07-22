East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local traffic

One lane of Route 146 was reopened on Friday from East Cape Girardeau to the Mississippi River bridge. A signal light has been installed to regulate traffic flow on the one lane. The road remains closed from east of the village to Route 3 as a result of the flooding. Mayor Joe Aden said that section might reopen next week. The Mississippi River has been above flood stage for a record-breaking 139 consecutive days. The river is not expected to drop below flood stage at Cape Girardeau until early August. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.