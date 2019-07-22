An investigation into a missing woman in Wayne County has led to a murder arrest. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says Craig Alan Wood, of Williamsville, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and first degree assault of Rebecca Alsup, who was reported missing in February of 2017. Wood is being held in the Wayne County Jail on no bond. If you have any information on what happened, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 573-224-3219.