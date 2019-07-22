Missouri DED Director describes Bayer decision as “monumental investment” in Missouri

The state Department of Economic Development director describes Bayer’s decision to bring 500 jobs to Creve Coeur as a “monumental investment” in Missouri. Rob Dixon spoke at Tuesday’s Statehouse announcement, telling reporters the decision also signifies Bayer’s confidence in Missouri as a place to do business.

The announcement follows Governor Mike Parson’s recent trade mission to Europe. Parson says the average salary for the new jobs will be $110,000. The governor says Missouri’s $88 billion agricultural industry employs more than 378-thousand people.