Companies ask for B-corp legislation once again in Missouri

Some Missouri Business leaders are again pushing for legislation in the coming session that allows businesses to get what’s called B-Corp designation. A Benefit Corporation must show the business creates a public benefit, a status important to tech companies and other types of start-ups. One of those companies is Brewer Science in Rolla which last week hosted Missouri State legislators for a tour of their facility which makes film for computer microchips. Alan Gerson of Brewer Science says having this designation gives Missouri an advantage, attracting the newest generation of employees.

B-Corp legislation was sponsored by both parties because of research restrictive language added by Missouri Right to Life. Gerson says there are already restrictions against abortion-related research.

An example of a B-Corp is Patagonia or Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.