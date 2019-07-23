Missouri audit finds about 1,000 missing sex offenders

Missouri has about 1,000 missing sex offenders. State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a follow-up audit released yesterday finds the number of non-compliant offenders has decreased by 21% since a 2018 review by her office. She applauds law enforcement’s increased efforts to track down those failing to register, verify their address and notify law enforcement when they move.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol sex offender registry says the state has about 19,100 registered sex offenders.